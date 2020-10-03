PROPERTY WATCH: Five houses for sale for under €175,000 in Offaly

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

PROPERTY WATCH: 5 houses for sale for under €175,000 in Offaly

PROPERTY WATCH: 5 houses for sale for under €175,000 in Offaly

In the market for a new home in Offaly? We have put together five properties currently on the market for under €175,000.

First up is this three-bedroom house is located at The Sycamores in Edenderry which is on sale for €175,000.

Click on the arrow to view the next property.