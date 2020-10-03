Hotel in Tullamore back open for business after Covid-19 closure

THE Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore reopened on Friday after closing temporarily because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the town in early September.

The HSE advised anyone who was in the Bridge House between September 6 and September 17 to be “highly alert” to Covid symptoms due to a “significant Covid-19 incident” which was linked to guests who stayed in the hotel after coming to Tullamore for a golfing holiday.

The hotel took the decision to close on September 14 saying the health and safety of employees and guests was its “number one priority”. Staff Hotel were tested for the virus.

However after being closed for more than two weeks, the hotel is now open again and bookings can be made using the contact details below.