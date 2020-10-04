Action sought on long-awaited Primary Care Centre in Offaly town

Councillors are seeking action from the HSE on developing a long-awaited Primary Care Centre in Birr

Cllr John Leahy, Chairman of Birr Municipal District, raised the issue during the monthly meeting of the MD.

"We have a site which would be ideal, the Rectory Fields," he said. "We wrote to the HSE several months ago about this site and we have heard nothing yet from them, no word whether they are willing or not to go ahead with the location and the scheme. We all appreciate the fact that Covid-19 is an unprecedented event but that shouldn't prevent us from proceeding with major projects like this."

Cllr Peter Ormond agreed, pointing out that the Rectory Fields is an ideal site for the PCC in the town.

Cllr John Clendennen said he is feeling frustrated with the slowness of the HSE's response to the Council's correspondence.

"Birr was the first town among the four towns of Banagher, Tullamore and Roscrea to talk about creating a PCC, and yet Banagher and Roscrea are now ahead of us and Tullamore has a PCC."

He said the Tullamore Primary Care Centre is a "fantastic facility. It is state of the art, providing a wide range of services including GP services, speech therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy."

He urged people to go and see it for themselves. He said the general feeling towards the PCC in Tullamore is a positive one and it hasn't impacted negatively on the economic life of the town. "Overall, the Care Centre in Tullamore is a very positive thing. I am certain the Birr Centre will be an equally positive thing. It will be a multi-million Euro project delivering a state of the art facility. But we need some feedback now from the HSE. This inaction can't go on."

Cllr Clendennen added that there is loads of space in the Rectory Fields and as well as the PCC the Council is thinking of building social housing there, perhaps twenty houses.

The councillor said the town's GPs will probably be in favour of the Rectory Fields site.

"They were previously in favour of the proposed rugby field site on Wilmer Road, so I can't see why they wouldn't favour the Rectory Land area." The stakeholders seeking a PCC on the Rugby field site couldn't get planning approval from the Council and had to look elsewhere.

"It's frustrating to see the Birr PCC issue rumbling on," continued Cllr Clendennen. "All the stakeholders need to focus on this matter now and get this magnificent facility built."