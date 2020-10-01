Ah here! You won't believe how long this lorry wasn't taxed for before Gardaí caught them in the Midlands

A lorry driver stopped by gardai in the Midlands yesterday had their vehicle seized for a series of offences.

Gardaí in Westmeath initially stopped this lorry because the driver was using their phone at the wheel, but subsequently discovered a litany of other offences.

Moate Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle when they observed the driver using their phone.

Upon further examination however, gardaí discovered that the vehicle was not taxed for over 4534 days - over 12 years - and it was also uninsured.

The vehicle was seized and proceedings to follow.