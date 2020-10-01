No takers: Offaly pub with attractive price tag fails to sell at auction

A once popular pub in Offaly with an apartment included upstairs has failed to sell at auction today.

The Hole in the Wall is right in the centre of Tullamore but it has been closed for many years.

It was up for auction today on line with BidX1 but despite and attractive guide price of €100,000, it failed to garner any bids and is now listed as 'availble' on the website.

Extending to approximately 1,916 sq/ft it comes with a seven day license and vacant possession as the pub has been closed for a number of years.

The property is arranged over ground and first floors to provide a mid terrace former public house. Internally the property comprises a ground floor public house with residential accommodation overhead.