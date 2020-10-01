One new case of Covid-19 confirmed at Tullamore Hospital as pressure on beds eases

One patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19 has been admitted to Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours according to the latest figures from the HSE.

However the overall figure of confirmed cases remains at five while the number of patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit has reduced from two to one as one patient was moved out of the Critical Care Unit.

The latest figures show that there are no suspected cases being treated in the hospital.

Pressure on beds at the hospital has eased slightly in the last 24 hours. After the figures showed there were no vacant beds in the hospital on Wedensday, HSE figures now say there are 10 empty general beds at Tullamore Hospital and one empty Critical Care bed.

However the daily Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this morning state that there were five patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department awaiting admission.

