Three loaded handguns seized by Gardai after car stopped in Roscommon

As a result of an intelligence led operation into illegal Crime Gang activities Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Garda Division stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Castlerea in Roscommon on Wednesday evening at approximately 8.30pm.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, Gardaí recovered three fully loaded firearms, which were 9 mm pistols, complete with loaded magazines. These firearms were seized and will be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

One man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 for unlawful possession of firearms.

Gardaí conducted follow up searches at a location in Castlerea town, during which a small quantity of heroin was located and seized.