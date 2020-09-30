Man with 'midlands accent' wanted in connection with Dublin break-in

Gardaí are seeking information about a man they wish to speak to in relation to an incident in Dublin this summer.

To jog people's memory, Gardaí have released an evo-fit of a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a house in Beechwood Park, Rathmines in Dublin.

The incident took place at 5pm on 18 August last.

The occupant was in the kitchen and saw the man in the hall removing property.

She confronted him and he became abusive and drove off in small red car.

No property was taken during the incident.

The house occupant provided a description of the suspect and said he had a flat Midlands accent.