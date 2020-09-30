WATCH: Offaly nursing home residents bust a move and keep spirits high

WATCH: Offaly nursing home residents bust a move and keep spirits high

Residents and staff at the Birr Community Nursing Unit were keeping spirits high last weekend as they took part in the HSE Steps dance challenge.

Socially-distanced and outdoors, the group threw some shapes to the Conga in one of our favourite clips of the week. 