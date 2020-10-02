Offaly woman in court for assaulting nurses at hospital

Judge Catherine Staines, said she wanted to see a victim impact statement from three nurses who were assaulted by defendant Tina Fee (28) of 23, Cloncollig, Tullamore.

Ms Fee appeared before last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Sgt James O'Sullivan, in his evidence to the court, said that on August 30 last at the Midlands Hospital in Portlaoise, Ms Fee lashed out and assaulted the nurses. She pushed one against a wall and spit in her face. She made a full admission, the court heard.

The defendant had nine previous convictions, five for assault.

Her solicitor Donal Farrelly said Ms Fee had serious mental difficulties and was on various medications for anxiety. Tina Fee told the judge she was ''very sorry.''

In requesting the victim impact statements, Judge Staines said she had to take into account how the nurses felt. Ms Fee asked her if she would go to prison.

Judge Staines said she would ask for a Probation Report.

She told Ms Fee she will have to cooperate with her Probation Officer. She also ordered a psychiatric report on the defendant.

Tina Fee told Judge Staines that she didn't want to go back to Portlaoise saying she didn't ''get on with them.'' She asked if she should pay compensation and agreed to pay €50 to each nurse.

Judge Staines put the case back to December 2, 2020, and extended legal aid to that date.