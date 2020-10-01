Man facing charges of sexual assault on a child in Offaly

A man was remanded on continuing bail to November 4, 2020, at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The 47-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a female on a date unknown between May 2012 and August 31, 2014.

He is also charged with raping a male on a date unknown between May 1, 2018 and December 9, 2018.

In addition, he is charged with engaging in a sexual act with a child under 15 years of age.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed that the defendant be tried on indictment.

Adjourning the case to November, Judge Staines assigned legal aid to Solicitor Donal Farrelly.