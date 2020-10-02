Offaly man sent to jail for driving with no insurance

A man was sentenced to three months in prison at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The court heard that an August 4, 2020, Aivaras Stasytis, (32), the flat above Hoey and Denning, High Street, Tullamore, drove without insurance or driving licence at Charleville Road, Tullamore. He was stopped by Garda Kieran Fitzpatrick.

Mr Stasytis had 23 previous convictions, four for no insurance, and had previously been given a six month suspended sentence and disqualified from driving.

His solicitor, Donal Farrelly, said his client was a 30-year-old Lithuanian with one child and his partner was expecting another. Mr Farrelly said the defendant was the sole earner and supports his wife.

His friend usually drives him to work but was sick on the morning of the offence and he had foolishly driven, said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that this was his fourth time to drive without insurance

She asked why he couldn't have cycled to work.

Garda Fitzpatrick then said it had been 5pm in the evening when he was caught and there was a small child in the car.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant had picked up his wife after work. Judge Staines commented that she was now getting a different story.

In addition to the prison sentence, she imposed a six-year disqualification. Mr Stasytis has appealed the decision.