Offaly man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of teenager

A man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Aoife Doyle, on March 20, 2020 at Erry, Clara, was before last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Eric Dunne, (25) Bellair, Ballycumber, is also charged with driving unaccompanied while being the holder of a provisional driving licence.

The DPP directed that Mr Dunne be tried on indictment.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case of Mr Dunne, to November 4, 2020, to allow for the preparation of the book of evidence in his case.