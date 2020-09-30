Funding to foster creativity at four Offaly schools

Four Offaly schools have been designated Creative Schools, in a move welcomed by Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett.

“These four schools will now receive funding to support their arts, culture and creativity,” says Minister Hackett.

"It will give their pupils a richer learning experience, nurturing their creativity and helping them to develop their talents. Creativity is hugely important to the wellbeing our young people.”

The new schools added to the Creative Schools Programme are:

- Cloneyhurke National School, Cloneyhurke, Portarlington, Co. Offaly

- Gaelscoil Na Laochra, Sandymount, Co. Offaly

- St Joseph's N.S., Arden View, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

- St Philomena's N.S., Convent Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

“My colleague, Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced that 164 new schools nationwide have joined the Creative Schools Programme this September, while 72 schools will join the Schools Excellence Fund – Creative Clusters,” says Minister Hackett.

A total investment in both programmes this year of €3.6 million will see each participating Creative School being awarded a grant of €3,100, while each Creative Cluster will receive an additional €1,000 per school for 2020.