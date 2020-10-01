Plans for two housing developments in Offaly delayed

Plans for two housing developments in Offaly have been delayed as the local authority has sought further information on each project.

One of the developments is in Tullamore with the other in Edenderry.

The proposed development in Tullamore would have 97 units and is planned for a site on the Daingean Road adjacent to the filling station and the bypass.

According to the plans, the dwelling units will comprise of 18 two-bedroomed two-storey terraced houses, 12 three-bedroomed two-storey terraced houses, 13 four-bedroomed two-storey detached houses, 34 three-bedroomed two storey semi-detached houses, 14 two-bedroomed two-storey maisonettes, four one-bed apartment units and two two-bed apartment units. The plans also include a creche.

The proposed development for Edenderry would be located at the junction of Carrick Road and Father McWey Street.

It would comprise of 26 residential units with 14 houses, eight duplex type units and four apartments ranging from two storeys to three storeys, along with the provision of private amenity space and on-site car parking spaces for each dwelling.

The proposed housing mix is comprised of four one-bed units, ten two-bed units, ten three-bed units and two four-bed units.