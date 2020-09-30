Prime land for residential development in Tullamore going up for auction again this week at reduced asking price
A prime land for residential development in Tullamore is going up for auction again this week at a reduced asking price.
The site is located at Church View, & Hophill Road went up for auction in June with an asking price of €450,000 but failed to sell.
On Thursday, October 1, it goes back up for auction on line with BidX1 but this time the asking price is €350,000.
The land comprises a number of part complete houses and base sites. Total site area extends to approximately 0.81 hectares (2 acres).
The land is in two parts as the map below shows.
