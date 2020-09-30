Once popular Offaly pub with apartment with attractive price tag going up for auction tomorrow
A once popular pub in Offaly with an apartment is going up for auction on line for a reasonable price.
The Hole in the Wall is right in the centre of Tullamore but it has been closed for many years.
However it might be set to get a new lease of life as it is going up for auction with BidX1 with a Guide Price of €100,000.
Extending to approximately 1,916 sq/ft it comes with a seven day license and vacant possession as the pub has been closed for a number of years.
The property is arranged over ground and first floors to provide a mid terrace former public house. Internally the property comprises a ground floor public house with residential accommodation overhead.
It is going up for auction on Thursday, October 1 with bidding starting at 8am.
