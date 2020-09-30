WARNING: Chicken recalled from Offaly Aldi stores over Salmonella concerns

Consumers are being advised that a popular chicken product has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) say the implicated batch of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken was sold in Aldi stores.

The product is manufactured in Poland and the affected batch L:15320 has a best before date of May 25, 2022.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch. The implicated batch was sold in Aldi stores," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

"Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness," adds the notice.

