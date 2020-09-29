Killina Presentation Secondary School to host virtual open night

Killina Presentation Secondary School are inviting parents to register for an online “Zoom” briefing on school enrolment for next year.

You can do so at www.killinaschool.ie via the admissions section.

The online briefing on enrolment will take place on Wednesday, October 14 at 7pm.

See the school website - Admissions section for the admissions policy, annual admission notice and enrolment forms.

Enrolment opens Friday, October 16

Enrolment closes Friday, November 6

See www.killinaschool.ie for more.