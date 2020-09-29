Heavy rain and potentially strong winds on way this weekend forecaster warns

Ireland is for some very unsettled weather this week with very unsettled conditions on the way for the weekend with the risk of flooding and some strong winds.

That's according to Offaly weather forecaster Cathal Nolan.

The latest forecast on the Midland Weather Channel states that there will be considerable rainfall in the coming days and into the weekend.

The forecast for this evening and overnight is for some heavy falls with rainfall totals of between 20-30 mm likely in some areas, possibly higher on some mountainous areas.

According to the forecast, some showery conditions are likely to follow on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with all areas seeing some heavy and possibly thundery showers. There will also be some pleasant sunny spells also but temperatures will also fall back a little with values ranging between 13-16 degrees.

According to Cathal, the weekend weather will be very unsettled with 'a deep and complex area of low pressure' located to our southeast feeding in bands of rain or showers at times. There us also a risk of some strong winds also.

He adds that what is particularly concerning is the combination of low pressure, strong winds and high spring tides noting that there is a particular risk of coastal flooding in the greater Dublin area.

Read the full forecast and keep up to date with all the latest forecasts from the Midland Weather Channel at the facebook page, www.facebook.com/MidlandWeatherChannel/