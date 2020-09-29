Offaly rugby star making his mark in New Zealand

An Offaly rugby player is making a name for himself in New Zealand.

Birr's Jack Regan made the move to the Southern Hemisphere from Ulster just before lockdown to play with club side Dunedin Sharks in the hopes of making the Otago squad for the Mitre 10 Cup, the level just below Super Rugby.

The second-row, a Leinster Academy graduate, made one senior appearance for Ulster before jetting off to the south island of New Zealand.

After sitting out the lockdown, the former Ireland Under 20 international did ultimately make the Otago squad and last weekend he started in the team that claimed the prestigious Ranfurly Shield by defeating Taranaki by 30-19.

According to reports from New Zealand, Regan played a key part in the victory winning ball in the line out and as part of a dominant forward performance.

With international rugby on hiatus, Regan has been playing alongside, and against, a number of All Blacks stars in the competition.