Motorists warned of road closure until Friday in Offaly village
Offaly County Council has warned of a temporary road closure on the N62 with Westmeath County Council carrying out works.
The closure is in place from Tuesday, September 29, until Friday, October 2, on the N62 at Fardrum (Birr Turn) to Doon Village due to roadworks being undertaken by Westmeath County Council.
Diversions are in place.
