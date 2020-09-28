Offaly student wins top Medical Devices Award

A fifth year Offaly student has picked up a top award at the Scifest@College 2020 event.

Eoin Sheridan, a fifth year at Gallen Community School in Ferbane, was presented with a certificate after picking up a Boston Scientific Medical Devices Award at the Scifest@College 2020 online Regional STEM Fair.

"With over 430 project entries this was a wonderful achievement by Eoin," the school said this week.













