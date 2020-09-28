Tullamore hospital marks World Patient Safety Day

To mark World Patient Safety Day 2020, the medication safety committee for the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore announced a number of medication safety initiatives, including a Medication Safety Awareness Week designed around addressing health workers’ experiences with medication safety at ward level.

The theme for World Patient Safety Day 2020 was Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety.

The medication safety committee comprises representatives across multiple disciplines, including nursing, medicine and pharmacy, and aims to support and foster a culture of medication safety within the hospital.

Ms Noreen Hynes, General Manager welcomed this initiative and thanked the Hospital Pharmacy Team for their contribution to patient care, she said: "Patient-centred care is core to how we deliver hospital services in Tullamore Hospital and medication is the number one intervention in the hospital setting. Therefore we are delighted to welcome David Walsh to Tullamore Hospital as the Medication Safety Pharmacist.

“I look forward to the enhancement of the patient safety culture in MRHT by the initiatives to be undertaken by the multidisciplinary team.”