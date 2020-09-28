Sports funding of €146,000 on its way to Offaly clubs

Offaly sports organisations are to receive €146,000 from Dormant Accounts Funding, in a move welcomed by Minister Pippa Hackett.

“The funding will go to the Local Sports Partnerships in Daingean and Crinkle, as well as to disability supports and volunteer training,” she said.

“It’s important to make sporting activity accessible to everyone – particularly in this time of pandemic when outdoor recreation and physical health are so important.”

The funds will be allocated as follows:

- Local Sports Partnership in Daingean, Co. Offaly - €61,000

- Local Sports Partnership in Crinkle, Co. Offaly - €61,000

- €10,000 – Disability Supports

- €15,000 – Volunteer Training and Support Programme

“My colleague, Sports Minister Catherine Martin is keen to boost participation levels among people with disability and to make sports more inclusive and accessible across the country,” says Minister Hackett.