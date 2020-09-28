AIT moves lectures and tutorials online for two weeks

Athlone IT is moving all of its lectures and tutorials online for the next two weeks.

In a statement, the college said: "Late on Friday, due to a national rise in Covid-19 cases, all higher education institutes, including Athlone Institute of Technology, were instructed to move lectures and tutorials online for the next two – three weeks.

"Following the announcement, AIT President Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin issued correspondence to students and staff stating that effective immediately, lectures and tutorials were to be delivered remotely via the virtual classroom.

"Students are only to come on campus for practical classes and laboratories. This will significantly reduce movement on campus and ensure that we are all playing our part in this concerted national effort to quell rising cases.

Professor Ó Catháin implored students to “make correct choices both as students of AIT and as individuals in the wider community."

“Actions on a small scale have the greatest impact,” he said. “Together, we can make a difference and continue to play

our part in protecting our communities.”

In AIT, the following procedures are now in place

 On-campus provision will be minimised with priority given to teaching that can only take place on campus.

 All lectures and tutorials are to move online with immediate effect.

 Laboratories and practicals will continue to be delivered on campus, in line with the minister’s request.

 In order to ensure the continued quality of academic provision, all lectures and tutorials will be delivered synchronously, as per the timetable.

 Students will access all synchronous delivery via the virtual classroom (Moodle and Zoom Education).

Students can still expect to receive an interactive, engaging academic experience via AIT’s virtual learning platforms. These learning platforms – Moodle and Zoom Education – will enable real-time engagement with lecturers, interaction with peers,

and replicate the live classroom environment virtually during this period.