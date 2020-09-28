Laois-Offaly TD causes Twitter storm with call for Dublin parking waiver for commuters

Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has started a debate on Twitter this morning after suggesting Dublin City Council should introduce a parking charge waiver for commuters.

The former minister said: "My commuter constituents and others who can’t work from home have been advised not to use public transport. The alternative is the car. Car parking in Dublin costs up to €125 per week. This is unfair. Dublin City Council must introduce a waiver scheme to assist workers."

The post has sparked quite the reaction with some agreeing and others saying "we should not be subsidising people to drive 200 miles a day, cause air pollution in the city, and add to congestion everywhere."

One person even suggested commuters could walk or run to work from Offaly or Laois to Dublin.

See some of the debate below:

We should not be subsidising people to drive 200 miles a day, cause air pollution in the city, and add to congestion everywhere. — Ray (@ray_cun) September 28, 2020

In the current circumstances we absolutely should, if it helps to protect those who have no alternative other than public transport. Measures to reduce virus spread are paramount. — Mike McAllen (@mcallen_mike) September 28, 2020

This is incorrect.



Trips to work for people who cannot work from home are considered essential journeys and are therefore not Unadvised by government or transport bodies.



Those who previously traveled to Dublin on PT may continue to do so. September 28, 2020

THE alternative isn't the car, AN alternative is the car, another alternative is cycling or walking, or even running if their workplace has shower facilities. Or maybe improve the public transport options so that they're viable instead of taking up needless space for cars. — coRÓNÁNvirus Mistéil (@misteil) September 28, 2020

In fairness, the ex-Minister is referring to his Laois-Offaly constituents who take advantage of cheap housing in the midlands while earning high-wages in Dublin. Walking and cycling not really an option from so far out, but if you want to park: pay your way. — Oisín O'Connor (@OConnorOisin) September 28, 2020

This is naive.



You know full well that Dublin is not built to accommodate an influx of car trips. Public transport IS advised for essential trips and that includes people who have to work and cannot work from home. — Iarnród Éireann Brockovich (@yascaoimhin) September 28, 2020