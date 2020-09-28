Pressure on beds eases at Tullamore Hospital as confirmed cases of Covid-19 remain constant

The pressure on Tullamore Hospital eased over the weekend but the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the hospital remains constant.

After running at close to and over full capacity for much of last week, the latest figures from the HSE now show that there are 39 vacant general beds in the hospital however here are no available critical care beds on site.

However the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO show that there are seven patients on trolleys in the hospital's emergency department awaiting admission.

As of 8pm on Sunday, there were five patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with two of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There were no patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

Across the country, there are 108 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital. Of those patients, 72 are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there are four patients being treated in Mullingar with two patients being treated in Portlaoise.