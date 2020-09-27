Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry to start but becoming quite unsettled from midweek with heavy rain at times and periods of strong winds also. Turning cooler later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to begin mostly cloudy in the eastern half of the country, with patchy rain and drizzle, but brighter, mainly dry conditions will extend from the west, with good sunshine in most areas in the afternoon. A few scattered showers will develop, mainly in west and northwest coastal counties. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 degrees, with mostly moderate westerly winds developing, strong for a time on west and northwest coasts.

Mostly dry on Monday night with long clear spells and isolated showers, mainly in the west. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coolest in the eastern half of the country, in light westerly breezes, backing southerly overnight. Mist and fog patches are likely to form towards dawn.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the day to be generally dry with sunny spells while there while cloud will increase in the west during the day bringing some isolated showers during the day preceding a band of heavier rainfall arriving later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, becoming fresh to strong on the west coast later in the day.

A wet and windy night on Tuesday night as persistent rain in Atlantic coastal counties will move eastwards, heavy at times especially over the southern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster and Leinster, in a fresh and gusty southerly wind, strong on all coasts at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a wet and blustery start to the day as rain continues to move eastwards clearing into the Irish Sea but further heavy and frequent showers or longer spells of rain will continue to feed across the country from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing towards evening.

Showers or longer spells of rain in the west on Wednesday night while it will become mainly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in light southwest or variable breezes.

Here are the Atlantic Charts for the coming week. These charts show forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for the next 7 days. More weather forecasts for the coming days and outlook period are here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m pic.twitter.com/iqUzR0sv8L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann states that there is a degree of uncertainty for the latter half of the week. The current forecast is for mostly light southerly winds expected to start on Thursday with scattered showers continuing in the west. The showers will becoming more widespread during the afternoon and may merge to give longer spells of rain as mainly light winds veer westerly. Cool with highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a cool and fresh day with sunny spells and further spells of rain and showers mostly in the north and east of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes, but becoming blustery later in the southwest.

Remaining unsettled for the weekend with further spells of rain, showers and strong winds at times. Cool on Saturday with marginal improvement possible by Sunday.