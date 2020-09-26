Almost 250 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland today - Small increase in Offaly

There have been almost 250 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today with Offaly showing a small increase.

As of midnight Friday 25 September, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 104 were in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, eight in Kildare, eight in Westmeath, six in Kilkenny, six in Laois, six in Offaly, five in Longford, five in Monaghan, five in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.

Of the cases notified today 132 are men and 115 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 36 cases have been identified as community transmission

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five people with COVID-19 have died. There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.