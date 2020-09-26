Pressure eases slightly on Tullamore Hospital but still operating near full capacity

The pressure has eased slightly at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore but the hospital is still operating at very close to full capacity.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are three vacant general beds in the hospital after it reported no vacant beds for much of the week. There is also one vacant bed in the Critical Care Unit.

However the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO state that there were seven patients on trolleys in the hospital's emergency department.

The latest figures also show that there are five patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with two of those patients now being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

In total the latest figures show that there were 102 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across the country. Of those cases, 67 patients are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.