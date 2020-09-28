Council planning to build houses in Edenderry
Council planning to build houses in Edenderry
Offaly Council Council is planning to build a number of houses in Edenderry.
The houses would be built on Sr Senan Avenue in the town.
The development will consist of the construction of four single storey semi-detached dwellings along with all associated site development works.
The planned houses are a Part 8 Development and you can find out more details by clicking here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on