Dumping continues at recycling facility in Tullamore

Indiscriminate dumping is continuing at the recycling facility in Tullamore.

The facility on the Daingean Road car park is on the bank of the Grand Canal.

A television and the foam filling for a mattress were among the items left at the bottle banks and clothes recycling bay.

The area is also being used to dump clothes and other textiles, which are left on the ground instead of being placed in the clothes recycling. Plastic bottles are not accepted at the facility but are also often dumped there.