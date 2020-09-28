Landmark and historic Offaly pub to keep doors closed 'for foreseeable future'

A landmark Offaly pub has announced that it will be keeping its doors shut to the public for the foreseeable future.

Dempsey's in Cadamstown is an attractive and popular premises in the middle of the picturesque village and is favoured by hillwalkers as well as locals. It's also a good spot for top class trad music sessions.

However, that is all now sadly coming to an end as its owner Jim Dempsey feels he can no longer continue with the enterprise.

Jim was a popular landlord because he was an affable, genial person and locals are saying he and his enterprise will be sorely missed.

Jim announced the news on Facebook.

“It's with a heavy heart that I am writing this message,” he said. “Just letting everyone know that the pub will remain closed for the foreseeable future. I want to thank each and everyone of our customers who supported us over the years. We have some great memories to look back on. God bless you all. From all in Dempsey's.”

Dempsey's is an historic pub which might have been operating as a public house since the 1600s. It has certainly been operating as a public house since the mid 19th Century when Jim's great-great-grandfather, Thomas, moved to Cadamstown from Ballivor in Meath.

Thomas had been working as a foreman on the canals but married Bridget Ryan and settled in Cadamstown. Bridget was running a boarding house and pub in the premises which is now Dempsey's, something which the Ryans had been doing for generations, perhaps as far back as the 1600s.

Jim has been running the pub since 1999 but now feels that the challenges are too great to continue doing so. Its closure will mean that there isn't a pub in the village.

Deputy Carol Nolan, who is a native of Cadamstown, told the Tribune that this is a very sad day. "In Cadamstown we are a small village," she said, "we are a close-knit community, and the closure of Dempsey's will be felt deeply. The pub has many good memories for the people of the area. Its sad closure represents yet another episode in the decline of rural Ireland."

She said the Dempsey family is very well known and well respected in the area, and she wished Jim the best for his future.