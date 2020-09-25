Midlands hospital confirms Covid-19 outbreak on ward

Regional Hospital Mullingar has this evening confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 on one of its wards.

They have said a number of patients have tested positive for Covid-19 with the ward now closed to new admissions, discharges and transfers out.

"Patients in the ward will continue with their care and treatments," the hospital has said.

"In accordance with HPSC guidelines, the Hospital Outbreak Control Team were convened and are undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients to ensure the protection of public health. Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating."

The hospital has moved to "reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines.

"Staff and patients have been provided with key hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

"The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time."

They have appealed to people to adhere to the newly announced Government restrictions, not to visit the hospital or any health care facility and, "if you have any symptoms, to contact your GP by phone."



