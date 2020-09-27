Fundraiser in memory of Offaly student killed crash closes today

A fundraiser for Accessible Counselling Tullamore in memory of Jordan Murphy has far exceeded expectations as it nears completion.

The young Tullamore man was commencing his second year in a business course at Athlone IT when he was knocked down and killed on September 11, 2018.

His family and friends launched a fundraiser earlier this year to support the counselling service in his honour.

It has now raised more than €11,000 having started with a target of €5,000. Donations can still be made until today (Sunday, September 27) with all proceeds going to the incredible Tullamore initiative founded by local businessman James O'Connor.

Accessible Counselling Tullamore opened on January 20, 2020. Its mission is to support people in the local community to maintain positive mental health by providing accessible and effective counselling and psychotherapy services.

You can donate HERE.