Prestigious international award for Offaly food producer

Offaly-based Carroll's of Tullamore has been recognised at the 2020 Great Taste Awards.

As one of Aldi's suppliers, Carroll Cuisine won One Gold Star for Aldi’s Specially Selected Irish Chicken Breast Slices.

It was one of 52 titles for Aldi Ireland at the 2020 Great Taste Awards, including the highest possible three gold stars award for its Specially Selected West of Ireland Lamb Guard of Honour with Rosemary and Garlic Salt Rub.

Aldi retained its title as the #1 Irish retailer for these coveted 3 gold star awards, all three of which will now go forward for the overall champion award of the Golden Fork Awards.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards.

Over 12,700 food and drink products were blind-tasted by expert judges, with the winners chosen by a panel made up of top chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers following a rigorous judging process.

Aldi’s Specially Selected West of Ireland Lamb Guard of Honour with Rosemary and Garlic Salt Rub, Specially Selected Free Range Irish Whole Goose and Specially Selected Giant Sicilian Nocellara Olives were awarded the highest accolade possible of three gold stars, putting in the top 1.6% of all entries and qualifying it for the prestigious Golden Fork Awards which will be announced later this year.

This is the second year in a row that the Skeaghanore, West Cork produced Irish Goose has won three gold stars at the Great Taste Awards.