REVEALED: The number of Offaly people sent to jail last year

Offaly people are among the most law-abiding citizens in the country, according to new figures released by the Irish Prison Service.

The figures show that 7,170 people were imprisoned nationally in 2019, an increase of 10.5% on 2018 figures. Just 64 of these prisoners in 2019 were from Offaly.

The highest rate of imprisonment last year occurred in Limerick, with 219 people jailed for every 100,000 of its population. Our Midlands cousins in Longford had the second-highest rate at 203 per 100,000, while Laois also recorded a high rate above the national average of 132.

Offaly's rate of imprisonment was among the lowest in the country at just over 83 per 100,000 population. The lowest rate recorded in the country in 2019 was Donegal at 51 per 100,000.

A total of 64 people were imprisoned from Offaly last year; seven women and 57 men. This was a slight decrease on the 67 people from Offaly jailed in 2018; two women and 65 men.

The numbers going to prison from Offaly has been falling for a number of years. 306 people from the county were jailed in 2015, 189 in 2016 with 77 in 2017, revealing a marked downward trend.