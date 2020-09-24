Woman charged for assault on man in Offaly town

A woman has been accused of assaulting a man and breaching the peace in Tullamore in June.

Amanda McDonagh, aged 24, and with an address at 57 Church Hill, Tullamore, is alleged to have assaulted Anthony McDonnell on June 1 last at Church Hill.

Ms McDonagh has also been accused of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Suzanne Dooner, BL, who appeared for the accused when she came before the local District Court, told Judge Catherine Staines

Ms McDonagh was expecting a child and requested a hearing date in 2021.

Judge Staines adjourned the matter to February 1 next year for hearing.