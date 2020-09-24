Shane slumps to dreadful first round at Irish Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry sits well down the leaderboard and virtually out of contention after his first round at the Irish Open.

The 2009 Irish Open champion went into Thursday as the bookies' favourite but currently sits in a share of 107th place after an opening round of 75.

Eight bogeys, three of them in his opening six holes, dashed any hopes the 2019 Open champion had of another victory on Irish soil.

Shane took five on the par 4 third and followed that with bogeys on five, six and nine before the turn. His poor form continued on the back nine with bogeys at 10 and 11.

A birdie on 13 wasn't enough to turn the tide as bogeys followed on 14 and 15. Shane mustered just three birdies in his entire round as he signed for a five over par card.

Shane will tee off for his second round at 1pm on Friday.

Sugrue shines

Despite Shane's poor start to the tournament, history could yet repeat itself at the Irish Open. Following in the footsteps of Shane who won as an amateur in 2009, Cork's James Sugrue is just two off the lead.

Fresh from his appearance at the US Open last weekend, Sugrue is three under par at Galgorm Castle and could well become the first amateur winner on the European Tour since Lowry in 2009.