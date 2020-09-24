'I was always going to be here' - Shane Lowry tees off at Irish Open

Shane Lowry has returned to Irish soil to play at this week's Irish Open at Galgorm Castle.

The Clara man is the bookies' favourite as he hunts his second victory in Northern Ireland in 14 months after last summer's Claret Jug heroics.

“As long as the tournament went ahead, I was always going to be here," Shane said ahead of Thursday's opening round.

"Unless there was a Major Championship, I don’t think I would’ve missed it. I’m here now so I might as well play well."

Speaking about the experience of playing on the quiet fan-free fairways, he added: "It’s going to be a lot different. We’ve played a lot of tournaments without fans over the last few weeks and it is strange. Especially the bigger events and this is going to be one of the bigger events for me. We’ll see how it goes. I’m used to it now so I’ll just get out and do what I’ve been doing, try and shoot the best scores I can and see where it leaves me.

Shane arrived in Ireland earlier this week and was tested for Covid-19. It returned a negative result, clearing the Open champion to play. He has noticed the tighter restrictions on the European Tour compared to the US.

"It is a little stricter here in Europe. We’re confined to the hotel, which is fine, I don’t mind that at all. Anything to play golf, we’re very fortunate to be doing what we do for a living. There are plenty of people out there who have lost their jobs through all this so I’m very happy just to be doing my job and trying to do my best."

