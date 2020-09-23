Offaly TD concerned over ICU capacity at Tullamore Hospital

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has called on the Taoiseach Micheál Martin to ensure that sufficient ICU and critical care staff are available to deal with any increase in demand for beds at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Deputy Nolan raised the matter directly with the Taoiseach in the Dáil, where she informed him that staff members at the hospital have told her that increasing staff numbers is the core issue that must be addressed:

“We all recognise that the health service and our hospitals are under increased strain; not just from Covid but from the massive backlog of appointments and denial of service that has been ongoing for months now.

"Tullamore Hospital is certainly under pressure and that has to be addressed, primarily through an increase in staff.

"In his reply to me in the Dáil today, the Taoiseach said that over 1,500 staff have been trained, nationally, to deal with any surge in admissions, but this does not really address the current challenges that Tullamore is facing.

"We may very well have the facility to ramp up capacity but unless this matched with staff then I am not sure what level of effectiveness can emerge from that process.

"Increasing the availability of staff, and especially critical care staff at Tullamore must be prioritised ahead of any surge in admissions that may yet materialise,” concluded Deputy Nolan.