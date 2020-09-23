Offaly well represented in Irish Women's Six Nations squad

Irish Women's head coach Adam Griggs has named four Offaly women in his 34-player squad ahead of the first two-day camp as Ireland build towards the conclusion of the 2020 Championship.

Ailsa Hughes, Michelle Claffey, Nichola Fryday and potential debutante Shannon Tuohey are all included to give Offaly a major representation in the squad.

“The squad have made major strides over the last year and there is healthy competition for places. Each two-day camp now gives us an opportunity to focus on lifting our intensity and the quality of our training," Adam Griggs said.

Ireland return to action with a Round 4 clash against Italy before travelling to Lille to face France on Sunday, November 1(Kick-off 1.30pm). The Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers are scheduled to be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of 5th, 12th and 19th December.

Ireland Squad For Women’s Six Nations:

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).

Ireland Fixtures:

Ireland v Italy, Sunday, October 25, 1pm, Energia Park

France v Ireland, Sunday, Sunday, November 1, 2.30pm (1.30pm Irish time), Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Ascq.