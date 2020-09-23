Offaly well represented in Irish Women's Six Nations squad
Offaly well represented in Irish Women's Six Nations squad
Irish Women's head coach Adam Griggs has named four Offaly women in his 34-player squad ahead of the first two-day camp as Ireland build towards the conclusion of the 2020 Championship.
Ailsa Hughes, Michelle Claffey, Nichola Fryday and potential debutante Shannon Tuohey are all included to give Offaly a major representation in the squad.
“The squad have made major strides over the last year and there is healthy competition for places. Each two-day camp now gives us an opportunity to focus on lifting our intensity and the quality of our training," Adam Griggs said.
Ireland return to action with a Round 4 clash against Italy before travelling to Lille to face France on Sunday, November 1(Kick-off 1.30pm). The Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers are scheduled to be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of 5th, 12th and 19th December.
Ireland Squad For Women’s Six Nations:
Backs:
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Forwards:
Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Wasps / IQ Rugby)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Claire Molloy (Wasps / IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).
Ireland Fixtures:
Ireland v Italy, Sunday, October 25, 1pm, Energia Park
France v Ireland, Sunday, Sunday, November 1, 2.30pm (1.30pm Irish time), Le Stadium, Villeneuve d’Ascq.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on