Significant number of patients on trolleys as Covid-19 cases increase at Tullamore Hospital

A significant number of patients are waiting on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the hospital has increased.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, there were 16 patients waiting on trolleys this morning in the hospital's emergency department for beds to become available. Figures from the HSE confirm that there were no available general beds in the hospital while there is just one available critical care bed.

At the same time, the number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to seven according to the latest data from the HSE. There were six confirmed cases being treated in the hospital the previous day.

There were no patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital according to the latest figures.