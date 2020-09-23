'Harsh blow' - Shock in Offaly to Tullamore DEW visitor centre closure

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has said it will be a difficult and challenging time for workers following the news that The Tullamore D.E.W company has decided to make the Tullamore Distillery the new home of the Tullamore D.E.W. visitor experience.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after having engaged with senior management at the company about the move which is expected to mean that 14 jobs will be at risk of redundancy.

“This will be a devastating blow for the workers involved after giving many years of dedicated and loyal service.

"As I understand it, since opening in 2012, the Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre has welcomed at least 35,000 to 40,000 visitors every year.

"That is a testament to the capacity of the centre to maintain high volume of numbers through the delivery of a quality visitor experience.

"Unfortunately, the entire tourism sector has been effectively brought to its knees in the last six months and we are now seeing what that means at the local level," Deputy Nolan said.

"I do welcome the decision of the company to build on the €100 million it has already put into its location in Tullamore and its decision to remain committed to the town itself.

"I will be engaging further with the company and indeed the Minister to see what is the best way forward from here,” concluded Deputy Nolan.