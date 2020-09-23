Driver on M7 arrested for dangerous driving after one of highest ever speeds recorded

Laois Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M7 when they detected this car travelling at 221kph.

The car was stopped over the border in Kildare and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the R407 at Baltreacy.

It transpired that the car had no insurance, tax or NCT. The vehicle was seized.

Courts proceedings will also follow in this case.



