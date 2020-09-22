Offaly rugby star named on 'Dream Team' after incredible year

Star Tullamore rugby player Jordan Conroy has been selected on the World Sevens Dream Team.

The Buccaneers Rugby team have led tributes to Conroy, describing his inclusion on the Dream Team as "a wonderful honour for the Tullamore flyer."

Conroy, known for his searing turn of foot, was leading try-scorer in the Sevens World Series last season notching 28 touchdowns in 30 matches.

He has scored an incredible total of 45 tries in 43 games for Ireland Sevens.