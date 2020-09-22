Voices of Offaly GAA launch new podcast dedicated to sport in county

Long-time Midlands 103 presenters and commentators Will O'Callaghan and Joe Troy have launched a brand new podcast to cover sport in Offaly.

Will O'Callaghan will be known to listeners as the voice of Saturday Sport on Midlands 103 as well as Newstalk's Off The Ball. Joe Troy is now a seasoned commentator on Midlands 103 and was on duty last weekend as both senior football finals took place in O'Connor Park.

The Brave And Faithful podcast came about as a lockdown idea when Will and Joe spoke about delving into long-form coverage of sport in the county. They wanted to provide longer interviews and deeper analysis of the various sports played in Offaly.

It will drop on streaming sites, including Spotify and Soundcloud, every Tuesday morning. Episode one is available now.

The programme will cover the breadth of sport in the county, from GAA to soccer, rugby, boxing and everything in between.

The first episode was recorded at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park and features former All-Ireland hurling referee Brian Gavin, Offaly and Rhode footballer, Anton Sullivan, Tullamore's Johnny Moloney, Naomh Ciaran captain Amy Gavin Mangan, Shinrone's Grainne Egan and St. Rynagh's Mairead Daly.

You can listen to episode one HERE or HERE.