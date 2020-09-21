Licence to Jail: Gardaí baffled as disqualified driver arrives at station

A disqualified motorist who drove to a Garda station in Cork to get a driving licence renewal form was arrested before leaving with a court date.

The driver presented at Gurranabraher Garda Station over the weekend requesting a driving licence renewal form. While there, Gardaí carried out a check on the driver and learned that the driver had been disqualified for four years.

They also learned that the car the disqualified driver drove to the station in had no insurance or NCT.

The driver was arrested and later left with two charge sheets and a court date - but no driving licence renewal form.