Four Offaly schools now known to have confirmed Covid-19 cases

Parents in two more Offaly schools have received letters from the HSE informing them of confirmed Covid-19 cases in their child's school.

This follows news last week that two Edenderry schools - Scoil Bhride Primary School and Oaklands Community College - have had confirmed cases.

The latest schools to confirm cases in the county are Tullamore College and Scoil Bhride Primary School in Clara.

The letter from the HSE says that a risk assessment has been carried out with regard to both schools and parents of close contact children notified separately.

Siblings and close contacts are required to restrict their movements and seek a Covid-19 test. The siblings of close contacts are permitted to attend school.

Children deemed close contacts can return to school after receiving a negative test result. Parents in Offaly are frustrated at the wait time for some children to receive these results with one Edenderry student waiting over five days last week.

Parents have been advised to be extra vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms (cough, fever or shortness of breath) in their child and to contact their GP if their child develops any of these symptoms.